April 26, 2018 / 2:10 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

GM's South Korean union accepts wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Unionized workers at General Motors Co’s (GM.N) South Korean unit voted to approve a tentative wage deal agreed with the automaker, the union said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at an assembly line of GM Korea's Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

On Monday, the Detroit carmaker’s South Korean unit reached a preliminary deal with its local labor union, winning concessions on pay and bonuses. That led the company to drop a plan to consider filing for bankruptcy.

    A total of 67.3 percent of 10,223 union voters accepted the agreement.

    Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

