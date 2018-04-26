GM's South Korean union accepts wage deal

SEOUL (Reuters) - Unionized workers at General Motors Co’s (GM.N) South Korean unit voted to approve a tentative wage deal agreed with the automaker, the union said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at an assembly line of GM Korea's Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

On Monday, the Detroit carmaker’s South Korean unit reached a preliminary deal with its local labor union, winning concessions on pay and bonuses. That led the company to drop a plan to consider filing for bankruptcy.

A total of 67.3 percent of 10,223 union voters accepted the agreement.