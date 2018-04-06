FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 7:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea urges GM, union to reach wage deal swiftly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday urged General Motors Co’s (GM.N) local subsidiary and labor union to reach a wage deal swiftly, saying the government will be able to discuss support for the money-losing unit on condition of an agreement.

The logo of GM Korea is seen at its Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The comments, made by the industry minister during a meeting with GM Korea’s chief executive officer (CEO), came as tension escalates at the automaker after the unit was unable to make bonus payments planned for Friday.

    Union members protested on Thursday, entering the CEO’s office and removing chairs and desks, showed a video clip from broadcaster TV Chosun.

    GM, which in February announced it would shut one of its South Korean factories, said it will file for bankruptcy should the union refuse to make concessions by April 20. GM has also asked for financial support from the government.

    Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin

