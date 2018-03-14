FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

South Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-run Korea Development Bank said on Wednesday it would provide short-term loans to General Motors’ (GM.N) South Korean unit after April, should the company cooperate with due diligence.

FILE PHOTO: The main gate to GM Korea's Gunsan factory is seen in Gunsan, South Korea February 13, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS/File Photo

    The two sides have agreed that the due diligence, which started in earnest on Wednesday, would continue for two months, the KDB said in a statement.

    GM Korea has previously said that without new funding from its major shareholders it would have a first-quarter “cash crisis”.

    Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates

