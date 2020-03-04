GM CEO: North American plants secure 'quite far into this month'

FILE PHOTO: Mary Teresa Barra , Chairwoman and CEO of General Motors Company attends the unveiling its redesigned mid-engine C8 Corvette, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, in Tustin, California,U.S., July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Wednesday the automaker’s North American vehicle production should be secure from parts shortages caused by the coronavirus outbreak “quite far into this month.”

Parts manufacturers in China and other countries have had production disrupted as governments imposed quarantines and travel restrictions to contain the Covid-19 respiratory virus outbreak that began in China’s Hubei province.

GM’s profitable North American truck and sport utility vehicle assembly plants so far have kept rolling, while Chinese manufacturers have struggled to get production back to normal.

Meanwhile, vehicle sales in China, GM’s biggest market, plummeted 80% in February, as consumers fearful of infection or restricted by government quarantine measures stayed away from showrooms.

“The market will come back” in China, Barra said, in comments to reporters at GM’s design center in Warren, Michigan.