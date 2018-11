FILE PHOTO: General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra speaks at GM's press conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Thursday she expects Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to be around in the next 10 years, despite the electric carmaker’s troubles with turning around its operations.

It is “highly possible” GM would be competing against Tesla over the next decade, Barra said at the DealBook conference in New York in response to a question on Tesla’s future sustainability.