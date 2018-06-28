FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 7:13 AM / a few seconds ago

General Motors to transfer Vietnam operation to Vingroup's car unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will transfer its Vietnamese operation to local automobile manufacturer Vinfast Trading and Production LLC, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen at the General Motors headquarters in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Vinfast, a unit of Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate, Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, will be GM’s exclusive distributor of Chevrolet cars in Vietnam under a partnership signed on Thursday, the pair said.

GM will transfer ownership of its factory in Hanoi to Vinfast where the Vietnamese firm will produce small cars under GM’s global license from 2019, they said, without disclosing a value for the deal.

Reporting by Mai NguyenEditing by Christopher Cushing

