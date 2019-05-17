GMC trucks to deploy adaptive cruise control system

The GMC logo is seen on the front of a truck at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Automaker General Motors Co’s truck brand GMC said on Friday its 2020 Sierra large pickup trucks will have an adaptive cruise control system, in a push to catch up with its rivals.

Adaptive cruise control system allows trucks to automatically adjust speed to maintain a set distance behind the vehicle ahead.

It features a single high-mounted camera behind the rear view mirror and can bring the Sierra to a complete stop.

The battle for share in the high-paying large-pickup truck market is intensifying and already a few General Motors’ rivals offer this type of system.

The addition of the cruise control system is a sign that General Motors is moving to close gaps with rivals, particularly with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s new Ram pickup truck, which has been gaining market share this year.