Google, Temasek coming in as new investors in Indonesia's Go-Jek: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O), Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Chinese online platform Meituan-Dianping are investing in a fundraising round of Indonesian ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek, sources familiar with the matter said.
Go-Jek’s existing investors such as global private equity firms KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) and Warburg Pincus LLC are also participating in the funding round, which is raising about $1.2 billion in total, the sources said.
They said the funding round opened last year and is expected to close in a few weeks.
The funding by prominent investors including Google gives Go-Jek greater firepower to tackle competition at home from Grab and Uber Technologies Inc which are viewing Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s most populous country, as a large potential market.
“As a strategic investor, Google can add a lot to Go-Jek’s business,” said one source.
It was not immediately clear how much the investors are pumping in individually.
Google, KKR, Warburg and Temasek [TEM.UL] declined to comment. Meituan-Dianping and Go-Jek did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Go-Jek, which began as a ride-hailing app for motorcycle taxis, operates mainly in Indonesia but is developing a food delivery business. Its mobile payment business, Go-Pay, is also growing rapidly.
Reuters reported last year that JD.com Inc (JD.O) was investing about $100 million in Go-Jek. This followed an investment by Chinese social media and online entertainment firm Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), which is also an investor in JD.com.
Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman