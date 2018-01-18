FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Google, Temasek coming in as new investors in Indonesia's Go-Jek: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O), Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and Chinese online platform Meituan-Dianping are investing in a fundraising round of Indonesian ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek, sources familiar with the matter said.

    Go-Jek’s existing investors such as global private equity firms KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) and Warburg Pincus LLC are also participating in the funding round of Go-Jek, which is raising about $1.2 billion in total, the sources said.

    Google, KKR, Warburg and Temasek [TEM.UL] declined to comment. Meituan-Dianping and Go-Jek did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The people declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

    Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
