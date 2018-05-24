Go-Jek says to enter Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek said on Thursday it will enter Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines within the next few months and invest $500 million in its international expansion strategy.

A Go-Jek driver rides a motorcycle on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The move into the four countries will start with ride-hailing services but the company is also aiming to replicate its other services offered in Indonesia to its new markets, Go-Jek said in a statement.