May 24, 2018 / 1:28 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Go-Jek says to enter Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek said on Thursday it will enter Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines within the next few months and invest $500 million in its international expansion strategy.

A Go-Jek driver rides a motorcycle on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The move into the four countries will start with ride-hailing services but the company is also aiming to replicate its other services offered in Indonesia to its new markets, Go-Jek said in a statement.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

