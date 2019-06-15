UK soccer pitch operator Goals to launch sale process in months: Sky

(Reuters) - British five-a-side soccer pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres is preparing to launch a sale process within months, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The Scottish-based company, in which Sports Direct and Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has an 18.92 percent stake, has drafted in advisers to examine a potential medium-term sale, Sky News said.

The review has been instigated by Lloyds Banking Group Plc, which has hired Deloitte to advise on Goals’ future, the newspaper said.

Established in 2000 and operating about 50 sites globally, Goals had suspended trading in its shares since March amid an accounting probe.

Goals representatives were not immediately available for comment.