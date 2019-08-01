GoDaddy posts loss on sluggish customer growth, names new CEO

FILE PHOTO: The company logo and ticker for GoDaddy Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Internet domain provider GoDaddy Inc posted a loss for second quarter, hurt by slower customer growth and rising costs, and said its Chief Executive Officer Scott Wagner would step down, sending its shares down 5% in extended trading.

The company said Aman Bhutani will replace Wagner who is retiring for health reasons.

GoDaddy has been pressured by higher costs since it went public in 2015 as it has been expanding its international customer base and spending on marketing and product development.

The company, however, added only 5.5% new customers in the quarter, lower than 6.5% in the year-ago period. Average revenue per user grew to $153, up 7.8% from the last year.

Net loss attributable to the company was $12.6 million, or 7 cents per class A share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net income of $18.1 million, or 11 cents per class A share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $737.2 million from $651.6 million and beat analysts’ estimate of $735.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GoDaddy’s shares fell to $70.67 in extended trading.