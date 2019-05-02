Business News
GoDaddy profit misses estimates as costs rise

FILE PHOTO: The company logo and ticker for GoDaddy Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc reported first-quarter profit well below Wall Street expectations on Thursday as costs rose and customer growth slowed down, sending its shares 4 percent lower in after-hours trading.

GoDaddy, which manages roughly a fifth of all global domains, said total costs rose nearly 14 percent to $691.2 million, as the company spent more on marketing and technology development.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $12.9 million, or 7 cents per Class A share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $3.3 million, or 2 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 10 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $710 million from $633.2 million, but was short of analysts’ expectations of $711.2 million.

GoDaddy added 6.4 percent more customers in the quarter, whereas it had added over 17.4 percent new customers in the year-ago period.

