FILE PHOTO: The logo for internet company GoDaddy inc is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo in Encinitas, California May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) on Wednesday reported a 12% rise in third-quarter revenue as it added more customers.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $76.2 million, or 42 cents per class A share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $13.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $760.5 million in the quarter, from $679.5 million.