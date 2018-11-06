GoDaddy tops revenue estimates, raises forecast

(Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) on Tuesday topped analysts’ targets for third-quarter revenue, as the web hosting company earned more from a higher number of subscribers, leading it to raise its full-year forecast.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company’s shares rose nearly 2 percent to $73.96 in extended trading.

The company, which manages roughly a fifth of all global domains, now forecast full-year revenue of between $2.655 billion and $2.660 billion, up from a previous range of $2.645 billion to $2.655 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GoDaddy said it had about 18.3 million customers at the end of the third quarter, up 6.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company’s average revenue per user rose 8.6 percent to $145 in the quarter.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $13.2 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $22.4 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated earnings of 17 cents per share.

Total revenue rose to $679.5 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $673.9 million.