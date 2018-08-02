Web hosting firm GoDaddy tops estimates as it adds more customers

(Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc’s (GDDY.N) second-quarter profit and revenue topped financial analysts’ targets on Thursday, as the web hosting company signed up more customers and earned more revenue per user.

FILE PHOTO: The logo for internet company GoDaddy inc is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo in Encinitas, California May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company also forecast stronger-than-expected revenue for the third quarter.

The world’s largest domain name registrar had about 18 million customers at the end of the second quarter of 2018, up 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of between $670 million and $675 million. Wall Street analysts on average were expecting $667.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $18.1 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $20.8 million a year earlier.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company reported earnings of 12 cents per share, above analysts’ estimates of 8 cents.

Revenue rose to $651.6 million. Analysts had expected $643.6 million.

GoDaddy’s stock fell 1.6 percent to $75.30 in after-hours trading.