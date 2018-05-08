Web hosting firm GoDaddy's quarterly revenue jumps 29 percent

(Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc’s first-quarter revenue rose about 29 percent as the web hosting company gained thousands of new customers from its acquisition of Host Europe last year.

FILE PHOTO: The GoDaddy inc. logo is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo in Encinitas, California May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Scottsdale, Arizona-based GoDaddy said on Tuesday net income attributable to the company rose to $3.3 million or 2 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from about $600,000 or 1 cent per share a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $633.2 million from $489.7 million.