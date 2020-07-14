Online insurance broker GoHealth raises $913.5 million in IPO

(Reuters) - GoHealth Inc GOCO.O raised $913.5 million in its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, more than quadrupling its valuation in less than a year, amid rapid growth in its U.S. online health insurance marketplace, people familiar with the matter said.

GoHealth priced 43.5 million shares at $21 in its IPO, above its indicated price range of $18 to $20, the sources said. The company was previously looking to sell 39.5 million shares.

This gives GoHealth a valuation of close to $6.6 billion, 10 months after private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP invested in it at a $1.5 billion valuation.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. GoHealth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GoHealth sells health insurance online, a business that has grown rapidly since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. The Chicago-based company has since expanded to various health insurance markets in the United States, including selling Medicare plans to senior citizens through its website. GoHealth expects to see continuous growth as more baby boomers, who are used to buying services online, turn 65.

Last year, GoHealth saw a 138.5% increase in net revenue to $539.5 million. Its net income in 2019 only increased modestly to $30.5 million from $28.1 million in 2018.

The coronavirus outbreak could positively affect GoHealth’s business by driving more Americans to purchase insurance online, rather than through face-to-face interactions, the company said in its IPO prospectus.

A record $184 billion was raised in U.S. equity capital markets in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IFR data. Over $8.9 billion worth of IPOs in the second quarter priced above the target range, the highest amount since the third quarter of 2014, according to Dealogic.

GoHealth’s founders and Centerbridge will control the company once it goes public. Its shares are scheduled to start trading in New York on Wednesday under the ticker ‘GOCO’.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters on GoHealth’s IPO.