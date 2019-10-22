Business News
October 22, 2019

Ex-CEO of Indonesia's Gojek ex-CEO to keep stake as 'passive shareholder': spokesman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Nadiem Makarim, founder of the Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment firm Gojek waves to journalists as he arrives at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Gojek’s ex-CEO and co-founder Nadiem Makarim, who is leaving the ride-hailing and payments company to join President Joko Widodo’s cabinet, will keep his stake in the company but without any advisory or executive role, a Gojek spokesman said on Tuesday.

“He will be a passive shareholder. No role within the business and no influence on the company,” the spokesman said.

Gojek said on Monday that President Andre Soelistyo and the other co-founder Kevin Aluwi would replace Makarim as co-CEOs.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Susan Fenton


