FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Go-Jek acquires three companies to boost payment services
Sections
Featured
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Business
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Exchange-Traded Funds
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
Life Lessons
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 15, 2017 / 3:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's Go-Jek acquires three companies to boost payment services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Go-Jek has acquired three financial technology businesses, as it expands from ride-hailing and other mobile on-demand offerings into payments and other services.

FILE PHOTO - A driver and passenger ride on a motorbike, part of the Go-Jek ride-hailing service, on a busy street in central Jakarta, Indonesia December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

Go-Jek has bought offline payments processing company Kartuku, online payment gateway Midtrans, and saving and lending network Mapan, the company said in a statement on Friday. The acquisitions will take its combined debit card, credit card and digital wallet transactions to close to $5 billion, it said.

The value of the acquisitions was not disclosed.

The acquisitions “will accelerate financial inclusion for millions of Indonesians and stimulate economic productivity throughout the country,” Go-Jek founder and chief executive officer Nadiem Makarim said.

Go-Jek, backed by private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Warburg Pincus LLC [WP.UL], competes with Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] and Singapore-based Grab to lure customers in the Southeast Asian market, home to 600 million people.

According to the statement, Go-Jek currently has 15 million weekly active users and processes 100 million transactions per month.

Reporting by Ed Davies; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.