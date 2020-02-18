Cellcom Israel to buy Golan Telecom

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Israeli mobile phone company Cellcom, are seen on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken in Jerusalem December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Illustration

(Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd (CEL.TA), Israel’s largest mobile operator, said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival Golan Telecom for 590 million shekels ($172.59 million).

The company will also forgive 130 million shekels of debt that Golan owes to the company or its use of Cellcom’s network, according to Israeli media reports.

Cellcom said it would pay the amount in two installments - 413 million shekels on completion of the transaction and 177 million shekels within 3 years from completion.

Bezeq Israel Telecom's (BEZQ.TA) Pelephone unit also submitted here a bid to buy Golan for 710 million shekels on Monday.