Iran president hits at Trump for recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli: IRNA

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting with tribal leaders in Kerbala, Iraq, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday for recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel and said the move was against international law.

“No one could imagine that a person in America comes and gives land of a nation to another occupying country, against international laws and conventions... Such action is unprecedented in the current century,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.