Russia's Putin to discuss Golan Heights with Lebanon's president

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a meeting with businessmen and officials in Moscow, Russia March 20, 2019. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the U.S. decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights with Lebanon’s president at talks in Moscow later on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Monday officially granting U.S. recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

“Such decisions undoubtedly have negative consequences from the point of view of a settlement in the Middle East and the general atmosphere of political settlement in Syria,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.