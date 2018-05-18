FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
May 18, 2018 / 3:08 PM / in an hour

Golar's Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo: sources, data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - * A first-of-its-kind liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant developed by Golar LNG off Cameroon has exported its inaugural cargo, according to trade sources and shipping data

* Successful start-up is a crucial test for Golar, which aims to roll out similar plants in Equatorial Guinea with Ophir Energy and in Senegal-Mauritania with BP

* The first shipment was exported by Gazprom Marketing and Trading (GMT) - which bought the entire output of the Cameroon project for eight years - using the Galicia Spirit tanker on Thursday, shipping data shows

* First LNG was initially due in the second half of last year before being pushed back to late April this year

* In early May the tanker docked and filled up with 38,000 cubic meters of LNG, before taking another 100,000 cubic meters on May 14, according to market intelligence firm Kpler

* GMT said it had chartered two LNG vessels to haul supply from the plant

* The Golar Maria tanker is converging on Cameroon to load the plant’s second cargo, according to trade sources and shipping data.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.