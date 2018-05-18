Golar's Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo: sources, data

LONDON (Reuters) - * A first-of-its-kind liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant developed by Golar LNG off Cameroon has exported its inaugural cargo, according to trade sources and shipping data

* Successful start-up is a crucial test for Golar, which aims to roll out similar plants in Equatorial Guinea with Ophir Energy and in Senegal-Mauritania with BP

* The first shipment was exported by Gazprom Marketing and Trading (GMT) - which bought the entire output of the Cameroon project for eight years - using the Galicia Spirit tanker on Thursday, shipping data shows

* First LNG was initially due in the second half of last year before being pushed back to late April this year

* In early May the tanker docked and filled up with 38,000 cubic meters of LNG, before taking another 100,000 cubic meters on May 14, according to market intelligence firm Kpler

* GMT said it had chartered two LNG vessels to haul supply from the plant

* The Golar Maria tanker is converging on Cameroon to load the plant’s second cargo, according to trade sources and shipping data.