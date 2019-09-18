China Gold sees Canada's Iamgold as good fit: executive

DENVER (Reuters) - Canadian miner Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) would fit well with China Gold International Resource Corp Ltd’s (CGG.TO) oversees acquisition strategy as the Chinese state-run company seeks to buy producing gold mines, an executive with the overseas arm of China National Gold Group said on Wednesday.

China Gold is aggressively looking to add to its project pipeline and Iamgold would be a good fit, Jerry Xie, executive vice president, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum.

“You can take that as an example. We feel comfortable for that size, as a corporate acquisition,” he said.

Iamgold chief executive officer Stephen Letwin told Reuters on Tuesday he would not comment on specific deals but said the company was open to partnering on its projects with strategic investors.