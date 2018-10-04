FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 12:05 PM / in 3 hours

North American gold ETFs post outflows for September: WGC

Renita D. Young

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced outflows in North America European and Asian funds during September, as investors continued to show extreme short positioning, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

North American investors saw gold ETF outflows of 6.1 tonnes worth $257.5 million in September, a 0.6 percent decline from August. European and Asian funds saw outflows totaling 10.2 tonnes and 6.5 tonnes, respectively for the same period, after growing the month prior, the data showed.

(GRAPHIC-September 2018 gold-backed ETF flows: tmsnrt.rs/2xWeSaB)

Reporting by Renita D. Young in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

