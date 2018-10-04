North American gold ETFs post outflows for September: WGC

(Reuters) - Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced outflows in North America European and Asian funds during September, as investors continued to show extreme short positioning, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

North American investors saw gold ETF outflows of 6.1 tonnes worth $257.5 million in September, a 0.6 percent decline from August. European and Asian funds saw outflows totaling 10.2 tonnes and 6.5 tonnes, respectively for the same period, after growing the month prior, the data showed.

(GRAPHIC-September 2018 gold-backed ETF flows: tmsnrt.rs/2xWeSaB)