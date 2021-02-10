Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Gold Fields sees 2020 earnings jump thanks to gold price

By Reuters Staff

A worker cleans gold bars at South Africa's Gold Fields South Deep mine in Westonaria, 45 kilometres south-west of Johannesburg, South Africa, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Gold Fields Limited said basic earnings per share for the full-year 2020 will range from $0.80 to $0.84, or 300% to 320% higher than the figure for the previous year, thanks to strong gold prices and slightly higher production.

In a trading statement the Johannesburg-listed gold miner, which has mines in South Africa, Ghana, Peru, Chile, and Australia, said gold equivalent production for 2020 is expected to be 2.236 million ounces, up 2% from 2019.

Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely

