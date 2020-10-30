Prominent Japan strategist Kathy Matsui to leave Goldman

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Prominent Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N executive Kathy Matsui, who has advocated for Japan to close its gender gap and bolster the role of women in the workplace, is stepping down at the end of the year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Matsui, arguably Japan’s best known investment banker for her research on “womenomics” - a term she coined in 1999 that was adopted by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - will retire from the firm after 26 years, Goldman said in the memo dated Oct. 30.

The firm thanked her for her “extraordinary service and contributions to Goldman Sachs” and said she served with an “unwavering” commitment to excellence. It did not give a reason for her departure.

A representative for Goldman confirmed that the memo was authentic but did not comment further.

A Harvard University graduate, Matsui joined the firm in 1994 and was named partner six years later. She is the vice chair of Goldman’s Japan business and its chief Japan equity strategist.