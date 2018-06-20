FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 20, 2018 / 2:45 AM / in 2 hours

Goldman Sachs hires Cai Wei as co-head of China investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has hired Cai Wei as partner and co-head of its China investment banking division, it said in an internal memo, which was confirmed by a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

This is the first time Goldman Sachs has hired a China partner from outside the firm.

Cai was formerly a partner at venture capital firm Fountainvest, and prior to that was co-head of China investment banking at UBS(UBSG.S) .

Fountainvest is a Chinese private equity firm founded by a group of former Temasek executives in 2007.

In his new role, Cai will work alongside Hong Ning, chairman of Goldman’s greater China investment banking division, and Zhu Hansong, co-head of its China investment banking division, according to the memo.

Reporting by Alun John and Kane Wu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.