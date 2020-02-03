Goldman Sachs in talks with Amazon to offer small business loans: FT

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) is in advanced talks with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to offer small business loans in the United States on the e-commerce giant’s lending platform, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Goldman has begun building technology that would allow it to offer loans to small and medium-sized businesses over Amazon's lending platform, the FT reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, adding that the project could go live as soon as March. on.ft.com/3b8PHDJ

Goldman Sachs and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.