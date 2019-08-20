On Apple Card launch day, Goldman CEO says card is 'a beginning': memo

FILE PHOTO: David M. Solomon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) officially became a credit-card lender on Tuesday by rolling out its first product with Apple Inc (AAPL.O), but the bank has aspirations to grow much bigger in consumer lending, its chief executive said in an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Starting Tuesday, iPhone users can apply for the Apple Card, which charges no annual fees, through Apple’s Wallet app, both companies said.

Calling the move into credit cards a “milestone” for the bank, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon wrote in the memo, “Apple Card is big, but it’s also a beginning.”