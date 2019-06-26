Goldman Sachs hires Asia healthcare banker from Morgan Stanley: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has hired Samuel Thong from Morgan Stanley as the chairman of the healthcare group in the bank’s Asia excluding-Japan investment banking division, people with knowledge of the move said.

Thong, who will also be designated as co-head of the U.S. bank’s healthcare group in Asia excluding-Japan, will start in his new role next month, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information is not public yet.

Before covering healthcare investment banking in Asia at Morgan Stanley, Thong worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to the people and the information available in his LinkedIn profile.

A spokesman for Goldman in Hong Kong confirmed the hiring of Thong.

Goldman’s hiring of the banker comes against the backdrop of a surge in healthcare deals in the region, mainly by Chinese firms such as Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group that raised roughly $1 billion this month in an IPO.