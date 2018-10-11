Goldman Sachs to open new office in Britain for 'Marcus' retail business

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) will open a new office in the British city of Milton Keynes to serve as a customer care center for its new retail banking platform Marcus, a spokesman for the bank said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The center will open in summer 2019, will be Goldman’s first office outside London and will house 150 staff with capacity to expand up to 250, the spokesman said.

The move follows the U.S. investment bank’s announcement in August that it is opening Marcus in Britain.

The bank, named after Goldman Sachs’s founder, has since opened 50,000 customer accounts in Britain, the spokesman said.

From its launch in the United States in 2016 the digital bank has accumulated more than $20 billion in deposits, as Goldman seeks to diversify its sources of funding and compete with rival U.S. lenders that have full retail banks.