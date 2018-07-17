FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Factbox: Timeline of Goldman Sachs leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc named David Solomon as its next chief executive officer on Tuesday, succeeding Lloyd Blankfein, who has been in the role since 2006.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Solomon, who takes over the role Oct. 1, will be the 11th leader of the Wall Street bank since its founding in 1869. Here is a list of his predecessors:

1869: Marcus Goldman launches firm

1882: Samuel Sachs joins, creating Goldman Sachs

1936-1969: Sidney Weinberg runs the firm as senior partner

1969-1976: Gus Levy is senior partner

1976-1984: John L. Weinberg and John Whitehead manage jointly as co-senior partners

1984-1990: John L. Weinberg is sole senior partner

1990-1992: Stephen Friedman and Robert Rubin are co-senior partners

1992-1994: Stephen Friedman is sole senior partner

1994-1999: Jon Corzine is senior partner

1999-2006: Henry Paulson is CEO

2006-2018: Lloyd Blankfein is CEO

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Rishika Dugyala; Editing by Leslie Adler

