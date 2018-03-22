FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs CEO says sovereign balance sheets look risky

Tim McLaughlin

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Thursday sovereign country balance sheets look risky to him as deficits become a larger percentage of their gross domestic product.

FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“The sovereigns look risky,” Blankfein said at a luncheon hosted by the Boston College Chief Executives Club.

He said much of the banking industry’s problems have been solved since the financial crisis. But those problems have migrated to the balance sheets of sovereign countries, he said.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Susan Thomas

