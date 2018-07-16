FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 2:50 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Goldman to name David Solomon as CEO early this week: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is expected to name David Solomon as its next chief executive officer early this week, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

David M. Solomon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The announcement, which will formally establish Goldman’s President Solomon as the successor to Lloyd Blankfein, could me made as soon as Monday, the newspaper reported citing sources.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

