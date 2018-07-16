Goldman to name David Solomon as CEO early this week: NYT

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is expected to name David Solomon as its next chief executive officer early this week, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

David M. Solomon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The announcement, which will formally establish Goldman’s President Solomon as the successor to Lloyd Blankfein, could me made as soon as Monday, the newspaper reported citing sources.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.