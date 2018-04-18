FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman's Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday he expects Chief Operating Officer David Solomon to succeed him when he decides to leave.

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs, pauses while speaking about his potential retirement at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, MA, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

In an interview with CNBC, Blankfein said he did not have a definite “timeline for succession.”

Speculation over Blankfein’s succession surfaced earlier this year, after the Wall Street Journal reported that Blankfein, 63, was expected to retire as soon as this year.

    The Journal also reported that he was not looking beyond co-COOs Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace him.

    But Schwartz unexpectedly announced in March that he would retire, leaving Solomon as sole president and COO and the most obvious successor to Blankfein.

    Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

