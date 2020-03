FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs' Chairman and CEO David Solomon attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) Chief Executive David Solomon got a $4 million raise in his total compensation for 2019 from 2018, according to corporate filings released on Friday.

Solomon’s total compensation for 2019 was $24.7 million, up from $20.7 million in 2018.