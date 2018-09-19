FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 19, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app: source

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is in advanced talks with several financial companies to spin off its three-year-old app, Simon, which sells complex financial products to retail investors, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Several companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Barclays Plc (BARC.L), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and insurer Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N), have shown interest in the app, which is expected to be valued at about $100 million, the source said.

Simon, or Structured Investment Marketplace and Online, is part of Goldman’s web services platform, Marquee, which offers risk management and analytics tools to clients.

Goldman’s shares were up 2.1 percent at $223.71 in mid-day trading.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.