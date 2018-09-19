Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app: WSJ

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is in advanced talks with several financial companies to spin off ‘Simon’, its three-year-old app that sells financial products to retail investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and insurer Prudential Financial (PRU.N) have expressed interest for a stake in the business, the report said.

The deal, which would value the app at around $100 million, is likely to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.