Business News
May 13, 2020 / 6:22 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs's CFO calls exposure to energy, hotels, airlines sectors manageable

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on a call with investors on Wednesday that the bank’s lending to companies in the energy, hotel, gaming and airlines sectors does not present a “material risk” to the firm.

Loans to companies in these sectors make up roughly 10% of the bank’s overall corporate lending, Scherr said. Nonetheless, Goldman has doubled provisioning for its loan exposure to oil and gas companies, he said.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
