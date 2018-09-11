Goldman banker had raised ethics concerns: NYT

(Reuters) - A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) partner had raised concerns about some unethical practices at the bank before he left in 2015, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

James Katzman, who led the bank's West Coast mergers-and-acquisitions practice, had used the whistle-blower hotline in 2014 to report on the investment bank trying to hire a customer's child and colleagues' repeated attempts to obtain and then share confidential client information, the paper reported nyti.ms/2CJ9wEq.

The investigation was taken up by the bank’s general counsel and Katzman was urged to move past his complaints, the newspaper reported, citing several people familiar with the interactions.

Katzman refused and left Goldman in 2015. He was required to sign a confidentiality agreement that he believed prevented him from sharing his concerns with board members or regulators, people close to Katzman told the newspaper.

Goldman could not be immediately reached for comment. Reuters could not reach Katzman.

In May, the bank enlisted reut.rs/2CJZJOo its top management in a firm-wide initiative on conduct and culture issues.

The program is a mandatory, global training program that convenes the firm’s partners and managing directors to reinforce a responsibility – particularly among the firm’s leaders – for strengthening culture and reputation.