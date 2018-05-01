FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman to pay about $110 million to N.Y., Fed: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has agreed to pay about $55 million each to two U.S. regulators to resolve allegations that its foreign exchange traders shared information about client orders on a chat room, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman will pay the fines to the Federal Reserve Board and New York's Department of Financial Services, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2HKKYsO, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Goldman declined to comment.

    Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

