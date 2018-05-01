Goldman to pay about $110 million to N.Y., Fed: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has agreed to pay about $55 million each to two U.S. regulators to resolve allegations that its foreign exchange traders shared information about client orders on a chat room, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Goldman will pay the fines to the Federal Reserve Board and New York's Department of Financial Services, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2HKKYsO, citing people familiar with the matter.
Goldman declined to comment.
