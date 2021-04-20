U.S. regulator bars former Goldman analyst for insider trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator said on Tuesday it has barred former Goldman Sachs & Co research analyst Brian Maguire for insider trading.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Maguire twice bought securities after learning a fellow analyst was upgrading his recommendation in upcoming research reports. It also said Maguire lied to FINRA staff about his trading.

FINRA said Maguire neither admitted nor denied the charges, but consented to the entry of its findings.