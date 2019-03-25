Goldman Sachs UK unit reports gender pay gap of 51 percent

The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs’s British business on average paid women 51 percent less than men per hour in 2018, the U.S. investment bank said on Monday, down from 56 percent the year before.

The gap does not reflect the bank paying women at the same level differently from men, the bank said, but rather the fact that fewer women hold the more senior roles that have higher salaries and bonuses.

The data were released as part of rules requiring British firms to disclose regularly their gender pay gaps, and say what measures they are putting in place to try and close the divide.