Goldman Sachs unveils internal campaign on use of gender identity pronouns

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC1BDE36CF80/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Friday it has launched an internal campaign to promote awareness about pronouns and how employees self-identify.

In a blog post bit.ly/35lHiJc, Goldman listed "tips for being an inclusive ally", and advised that employees should not assume a colleague's pronoun or pronouns based on gender.

The Wall Street bank said the campaign was meant to encourage workers to recognize and use colleagues’ self-identified pronoun or pronouns to “show respect and ensure a more inclusive environment.”

“To enable our people to optimize their potential, we believe in fostering an inclusive environment where they feel comfortable to be their authentic selves,” the post said.