August 22, 2018 / 3:44 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs secures $1.5 billion sale, leaseback of London HQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Wednesday it had sold its new European headquarters in London to South Korea’s National Pension Service for 1.17 billion pounds ($1.49 billion).

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

As part of the agreement, the investment bank said it has entered into a 25-year lease on the building, which includes a break option after 20 years and the possibility for the bank to extend this beyond the initial term.

(This version corrects sale value to billion, from million)

Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Kirstin Ridley

