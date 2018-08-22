Goldman Sachs secures $1.5 billion sale, leaseback of London HQ

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Wednesday it had sold its new European headquarters in London to South Korea’s National Pension Service for 1.17 billion pounds ($1.49 billion).
As part of the agreement, the investment bank said it has entered into a 25-year lease on the building, which includes a break option after 20 years and the possibility for the bank to extend this beyond the initial term.
(This version corrects sale value to billion, from million)
