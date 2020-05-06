Goldman Sachs looks to buy private company holdings from Invesco: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is in talks to buy a large group of company stakes being sold by asset manager Invesco as it looks to shift illiquid holdings whose value has been hit by the COVID-19 disease outbreak, Sky News reported citing sources.

The holdings are valued at several hundred million pounds, the report said here

A unit of Goldman Sachs Asset Management is close to buying the stakes, which include a holding in Oxford Nanopore, a gene sequencing specialist, according to the report.

Some of the collection of private company holdings were assembled by Neil Woodford, whose flagship fund was winded down last year following a four-and-a-half month suspension, that marked a stunning reversal of fortune for one of Britain’s most high profile investors.

Representatives at Goldman Sachs and Invesco declined to comment.