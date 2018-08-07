Goldman Sachs under U.S. scrutiny in Malaysian fraud inquiry: NYT

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors drafted a criminal complaint against a former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker early this year for his alleged role in a Malaysian fraud, but the charges were never filed because of a Justice Department turf battle, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The inquiry is now with federal prosecutors in Brooklyn who are investigating Goldman Sachs itself, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

The investigation concerns the disappearance of about $4 billion from Malaysian government investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB, the report said.

Neither Goldman nor the U.S. Department of Justice immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.