(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday named company veteran John Mallory to lead its private wealth management business in the Americas.

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The business is part of the Wall Street bank’s investment management division, which oversees about $1.5 trillion for clients.

Mallory previously led Goldman’s investment management division in the Western United States and has spent more than 20 years at the company.